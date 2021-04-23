NCJW/CLE will present a discussion about “Understanding the Issues: How the Pandemic Revealed Inequities in Greater Cleveland,” from 1 to 2 p.m. April 28 via Zoom.
Panelists are: Dan Anglin, program director of youth, health and human services at Cleveland Foundation; Daniel Cohn, vice president of strategy at The Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation; and Leon Wilson, chief of digital innovation and chief information officer at Cleveland Foundation.
To register for the free event, visit bit.ly/3sxJJDM.