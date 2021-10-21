National Council of Jewish Women/CLE will host its 18th annual Lois Zaas Memorial Advocacy Lecture from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27 on Zoom.
Titled “Repealing the Death Penalty. The Time is Now,” panelists will include an exonerated death row inmate, a victim’s family member, the former Ohio Attorney General and other experts speaking on why its time to repeal the death penalty in the state. The panel includes: Marge Koosed, the Aileen McMurray Trusler Professor Emerita at the University of Akron School of Law and board chair of Ohioans to Stop Executions; Ngozi Ndulue, senior director of research and special projects for the Death Penalty Information Center in Washington, D.C.; Jim Petro, former Ohio Attorney General and former death penalty supporter; Nancy Petro, his wife and co-author of “False Justice – Eight Myths that Convict the Innocent”; Joe D’Ambrosio, exoneree; and Jonathan Mann, vice chair of Ohioans to Stop Execution, and a murder victim’s family member and former death penalty supporter.
Additionally, the Advocacy in Action Award will be presented to Tracy Grinstead-Everly.
For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/2ZPNg7D.