NCJW/CLE will hold its “Women’s Seder: Next Year in a Just World” event at 6:30 p.m. March 31 on Zoom.
The seder will offer a journey into the 21st century around the globe. The story of Passover is connected with those people who suffer from a range of issues that matter deeply today: refugee crises, global hunger and poverty, violence against women, the persecution of minorities and slavery, according to a news release.
Donations will be used to purchase items for an Afghan refugee family settling in Cleveland. Items will be purchased specifically to fulfill a shopping list provided by US Together to furnish and stock their kitchen and bathroom. Thriftique Showroom will also provide merchandise to supplement this effort.
To register, visit bit.ly/3MYUV7U.