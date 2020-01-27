Kent State Fashion Museum director Sarah Rogers and curator Sara Hume will discuss “Headlines and Hemlines: Our Actions, Our Outfits” at NCJW/Cleveland’s winter brunch at 11 a.m. Feb. 5 at Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights.
Pop-Up Shoppes on Fashion Boulevard will open at 10 and will feature fashions for sale from the KSU museum store with one-of-a-kind creations by students and professors, as well as items from other popular retailers and individual designers. The Emerging Leader Award will be presented at the brunch which celebrates NCJW Cleveland’s 125th anniversary.
Rogers has more than 25 years of curatorial and museum management experience in visual arts, performing arts and science center arenas. With the KSU museum for two years, she was formerly executive deputy director of the Columbus Museum of Art and was one of the founding curators of the Wexner Center for the Arts.
Hume’s research in the history of dress has focused on the intersections between fashionable and traditional dress as well as the global reach of the fashion industry.
Cost for the event is $40 for members and $45 for nonmembers. To register, contact Lisa Hayzlett at 216-378-2201, ext. 101 or visit ncjwcleveland.org.