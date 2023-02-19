NCJW Cleveland will host its virtual winter meeting, themed “Hello Beautiful,” from 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 22.
The event will feature an expert panel of Jewish makeup and skincare professionals to speak about what’s hot and not when it comes to skincare and cosmetic trends. Panelists include Hillary Belzer, founder and curator of The Makeup Museum; Rochelle Weitzner, founder and CEO of Pause Well-Aging; and Jenna Robbins, field training manager at Estee Lauder. Berna Bader and Yolanda Saunders-Polk will also receive the emerging leader awards.
To register, visit bit.ly/3YtFBFy.