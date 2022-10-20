The National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland chapter’s singing groups and Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland’s Horvitz YouthAbility will perform “Dreaming of a kind world” at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Eton Chagrin Boulevard at 28601 Chagrin Blvd. in Woodmere.

