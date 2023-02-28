The National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland is seeking nominations for the 17th annual Roslyn Z. Wolf Award.
A $10,000 award will be presented to a nonprofit organization proposing a program which demonstrates an outstanding contribution to the youth, family and education of the community, according to a news release. Organizations with a budget of $1 million or less and those that exemplify the mission are eligible to apply.
Applications are due March 31 and the award will be presented at the annual spring meeting.
To apply, visit bit.ly/3XtAUdB.