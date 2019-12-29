The National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland seeks nominations for the 13th annual Roslyn Z. Wolf Award for Youth, Family and Education. The $10,000 grant will be awarded to a community nonprofit organization proposing a program that demonstrates an outstanding contribution to our community in the areas of youth, family and education for the coming year.
Qualified organizations with budgets under $1 million are encouraged to apply. The award will fund a project outlined in the application at bit.ly/34Mrhex.
The award was established to honor the late Roslyn Z. Wolf’s ideals. She was devoted to the mission of the NCJW in her concern for improving the lives of women, children and families.
Visit ncjwcleveland.org for the award criteria and application form to be completed by March 31, 2020, and emailed to president@ncjwcleveland.org, faxed to 216-378-2205, or mailed to President, NCJW/Cleveland, 26055 Emery Road, Cleveland, OH 44128. The award will be presented at NCJW’s annual spring meeting on June 7. For more information, contact president Elaine Geller at 216-378-2204, ext. 102.