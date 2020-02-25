National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland will host “All About Allergies: Why Everyone Needs to be Informed” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 8 at Mandel Jewish Community Center, 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
Admission is $5 per person and the event benefits the Allison Rose Foundation, which was created following the death of Allison Rose Suhy from a fatal food allergy. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2UWzOu8,
“Severe food allergies are on the rise and they are often misunderstood,” NCJW/CLE president Elaine Geller said in a news release. “We feel it’s our duty to bring proper education to the wider community so that they are fully prepared to recognize and manage a severe food allergy and life threatening reaction.”