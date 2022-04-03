The National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland will host a discussion, “From Mini Skirt to Hijab: A Girl in Revolutionary Iran,” virtually via Zoom at 7 p.m. April 6.
The event will consist of a conversation between Jacqueline Saper, author of “From Miniskirt to Hijab,” and Tabby Refael, columnist for The Jewish Journal of Greater Los Angeles.
“Ms. Saper’s memoir chronicles how her privileged childhood in pre-revolutionary Iran evolved into a hostile and unfamiliar life under the Ayatollah’s regime,” a press release stated. “Expect an insightful and poignant dialogue between these two women, both of whom are Iranian immigrants, as they get to the heart of Ms. Saper’s story of ‘how extremist ideologies seized a Westernized, affluent country and transformed it into a fundamentalist Islamic society.’”
To register, visit bit.ly/3iIDyu7.