The National Council of Jewish Women and Kol Israel Foundation will host Mindy Weisel, an artist and author and daughter of Holocaust survivors, for a webinar “After: The Obligation of Beauty” at 1 p.m. Feb. 9 on Zoom. Weisel will trace her search to find beauty in her life, which began as a child born in the Bergen-Belsen displaced person’s camp. Weisel is a cousin to the late Elie Wiesel.
During the talk, viewers can see some of the artwork featured in Weisel’s book, “After: The Obligation of Beauty” and gain an understanding of how Weisel was able to transform the hard facts of history into something more redemptive.
To register, visit bit.ly/3nFf5bZ.