Due to COVID-19, NCJW Cleveland’s Designer Dress Days will not be held in 2021.
“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to postpone this year’s Designer Dress Days scheduled for Oct. 8, 10, 11 and 12,” according to a statement on the organization’s website. “The health and safety of our volunteers, staff and community is our priority and highest value, and we do not feel that it’s in the best interest to move forward with the October event at this time of increasing COVID cases. ... As we’ve learned this past year, even best laid plans can be knocked off course. We thank you for your flexibility and understanding.”