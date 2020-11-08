NCJW/CLE will host its virtual “Kindness Counts: A Live Q&A with Dr. Amy Acton and Dr. Daniel I. Simon,” at 7 p.m. Nov. 11.
NCJW/CLE members can join a question-and-answer discussion between Acton, former director of Ohio’s Department of Health, and Simon, chief clinical and scientific officer for the University Hospitals Health System and the president of UH Cleveland Medical Center. They will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of kindness in combating hate and Acton’s path forward as director of Kind Columbus at The Columbus Foundation.
Acton will also receive The Powerful Voice Award from NCJW/CLE.
A Zoom link will be provided upon registration. To register, visit wizevents.com/register/7575.