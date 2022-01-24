The National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland will host a lunch and learn discussion to discuss the likely implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Mississippi and Texas abortion cases with Dahlia Lithwick, an award-winning journalist, and Jessie Hill, Slate senior editor and constitutional law professor and CWRU School of Law associate dean for academic affairs at noon Jan. 28 on Zoom.
Lithwick has been writing Slate’s “Supreme Court Dispatches” and “Jurisprudence” columns since 1999. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Harper’s, The New Yorker, The Washington Post, The New Republic and Commentary, among other places. She is host of Amicus, Slate’s award-winning biweekly podcast about the law and the Supreme Court.
Hill is the associate dean for research and faculty development and Judge Ben C. Green Professor of Law at Case Western Reserve University School of Law. Her teaching focuses on constitutional law, civil rights, reproductive rights, and law and religion.
This event marks Cleveland’s involvement with Repro Shabbat events happening nationwide the weekend of Jan. 28. The Torah portion that week talks about the Jewish perspective on abortion and commemorates when Roe v. Wade became law 49 years ago. NCJW sections across the country have more than 500 events planned in synagogues and via Zoom.
To register for Repro Shabbat, visit bit.ly/3tyD2We.