Neue Auctions will hold a Summer Estates online auction at 10 a.m. July 24.
The auction will feature about 400 lots of sterling silver, fine art glass, lighting, modern and antique furniture, fine carpets, porcelains, glassware, garden sculptures and planters, fine jewelry and decorative objects.
Bidding will be offered on three platforms: Liveauctioneers, Invaluable and BidSquare. Absentee bids and telephone bidding are available on select lots; both must be received by or scheduled at least 24 hours in advance of the auction or by 5 p.m. July 23.
The auction gallery will be open for preview from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 19 through July 23, or by appointment.
For more information, visit neueauctions.com.