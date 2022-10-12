“Black Moses: The Art of Rev. Albert Wagner,” an exhibit from the Western Reserve Historical Society, is on display at the Cleveland History Center at 10825 East Blvd. in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.
Wagner was a part of the “visionary” or “outsider” art movement, according to a news release. This type of art is created by artists that never went through training, but are driven to create by their obsession, the release stated.
The late Wagner moved to Cleveland in 1941 and on his 50th birthday, had a “divine revelation” and became an artist, according to the release.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3LSdKtj.