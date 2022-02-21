jHUB will be holding an event, “New-ish and Jew-ish,” from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24. “New-ish and Jew-ish” is an initiative that connects young Jewish adults and their partners, ages 22 to 45, that are new to Cleveland, have recently moved back, or are still looking for their place in our community.
Attendees will meet outside to talk over hot drinks and s’mores and celebrate all that is happening in the city. The location will be provided during registration. For information and to register, contact Rabbi Chase Foster at cfoster@jecc.org.