A fundraiser will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. May 1 for 2nd Act, the new name of Improbable Players and Creating Outreach About Addiction Support Together, which merged last summer.
The hybrid fundraiser will showcase changes to programming, internal structures and overall mission, according to a news release. 2nd Act is a nonprofit whose mission is to change the way people and communities respond to the impact of substance use through theater and drama therapy, according to the event website.
The event will be held at Tinkham Veale University Center at 11038 Bellflower Road in Cleveland. Floral teas will be served.
For tickets, visit bit.ly/3ugFctH.
A virtual event will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. May 1. For virtual tickets, visit bit.ly/3r2WA2L. Tickets are free, but registration is required due to limited space.