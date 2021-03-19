Musician Dan Nichols will participate with Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple’s clergy in a virtual Havdalah service at 7 p.m. March 20.
His melodies have become a part of the spiritual and liturgical experience of individuals and Jewish communities. Nichols will join the Havdalah virtually and share a brief set of his music.
To participate, visit fairmounttemple.org and click on “Live-Stream” or participate by Zoom by contacting Jenny Marmaros at Jmarmaros@fairmounttemple.org. The service will also be streamed live to Fairmount Temple’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Anshe-Chesed-Fairmount-Temple-184422053042
Fairmount Temple is in Beachwood.