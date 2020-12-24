The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is seeking volunteers to voice their opinions on various transportation scenarios for its long-range plan.
The agency wants input on: what transportation in Northeast Ohio will look like in 2050 if the road system and transit are expanded; what a combination of road and transit expansions and emerging technology might look like or if current infrastructure should simply be maintained, including other things. To provide input, visit bit.ly/3awHoUf. The deadline to submit input is Dec. 31.
Contact NOACA at noaca@mpo.noaca.org or 216-241-2414 with any questions.