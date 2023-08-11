The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is conducting regional climate action planning for Northeast Ohio as part of its climate pollution reduction program in multiple counties throughout August.
The meetings will be held in five counties – Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain and Medina. Each meeting will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and will attempt to gain input and feedback from residents on climate concerns, resiliency strategies and what criteria should be used to evaluate possible actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to a news release.
Lorain County will meet Aug. 14 at Lorain County Community College’s Spritzer Conference Center in the Reaser Grand Room at 1005 N. Abbe Road in Elyria.
Lake County will meet Aug. 15 at Lakeland Community College’s Building H H116 Auditorium at 7700 Clocktower Drive in Kirtland.
Cuyahoga County will meet three times, Aug. 17 at Cuyahoga Community College’s Jerry Sue Thornton Center in the Ford Room at 2500 E. 22nd St. in Cleveland; Aug. 21 at Cuyahoga County Public Library’s Middleburg Heights branch at 16699 Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights; and Aug. 23 at Tri-C’s Corporate College at 4250 Richmond Road in Highland Hills.
Geauga County will meet Aug. 22 at the Federated Church Family Life Center’s Great Hall at 16349 Chillicothe Road in Bainbridge Township.
Medina County will meet Aug. 24 at The University of Akron Medina’s Westfield Room at 6300 Technology Lane in Medina.