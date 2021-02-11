The National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland is seeking nominations for the 15th annual Roslyn Z. Wolf Award. A $10,000 grant will be presented to a nonprofit organization proposing a program that demonstrates an outstanding contribution to the community in the areas of youth, family and education.
Organizations with a budget of $1 million or less and those that exemplify NCJW/CLE’s mission can apply. The award will fund a project outlined in the application, which can be found at ncjwcleveland.org. Deadline to submit is March 31 and applications should be emailed to president@ncjwcleveland.org or mailed to NCJW/CLE, 26055 Emery Road, Cleveland, OH 44128.
The award will be presented at the NCJW/CLE annual spring meeting.
For more information, contact NCJW/CLE at 216-378-2204.