The academic support center at Notre Dame College will host an in-person informational session for prospective students and families to learn more about its academic support center, which provides support for students with learning differences. The session will take place from 10 a.m. to noon March 20 in Regina Hall at 4545 College Road in South Euclid.
The academic support center is nationally recognized for its work to empower students who have attention-deficit disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia and other learning differences to succeed academically and socially.
Those interested in attending should contact the academic support center’s admissions adviser Julie Szwejkowski at jszwejkowski@ndc.edu.