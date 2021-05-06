Notre Dame College in South Euclid will hold commencement in person and outdoors on campus May 7 and May 8. Ceremonies will also be livestreamed.
On May 7, science and math graduates will confer at 4 p.m., with the nursing ceremony and pinning at 7. On May 8, arts and humanities degrees will be awarded at 10 a.m., business administration at 1:30 p.m. and professional education at 5.
Graduation will be outdoors underneath a large tent to accommodate for weather. Graduates can bring two guests each. Notre Dame COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced, including mask wearing and social distancing when moving about.
Extended family and friends can watch the ceremonies at notredamecollege.edu/graduation.