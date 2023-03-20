Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy in Cleveland is celebrating National Reading Month with a bookshop gift card giveaway.
Through the initiative, the firm will be giving away 20 $50 gift cards to Bookshop, an online bookstore that connects readers to independent bookstores worldwide.
The entry period runs through March 29.
Entrants will be eligible to win one of the 20 gift cards. Entries can be submitted at nphm.com/celebrate-reading through a short entry form. The law firm will then pick 20 winners who will be notified after March 29.