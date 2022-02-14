The Orange Parent Education Network will host a virtual event featuring Elizabeth Senor from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 23.
Senor, a certified school social worker and a private executive functioning tutor, will discuss skills and strategies for children and young adults to build success in the areas of executive functioning.
The event can be viewed at bit.ly/3rwGKxX.
O.P.E.N. is a community of parents in the Orange School District, who through collaboration, advocacy and education, seek to empower and bring academic and life success to students with learning differences and special education needs, according to a news release. The group encourages families whose children have special needs, learning or attention differences, an individualized education plan or 504 Plan.