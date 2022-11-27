Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndurst will host Rabbi Nati Helfgot, chair of the department of Talmud and rabbinics at SAR High School and rabbi of Congregation Netivot Shalom in Teaneck, N.J., for Shabbat services starting at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 3.
Services will be followed by a speaker on the topic: “From Rav Kook to Yeshayahu Liebowitz: Models of Religious Zionism” with a Kiddush lunch to follow. Then, following Mincha services at 4:30 p.m.,
Helfgot will speak on the topic: “Taster’s Choice: Why did Isaac ‘Choose’ Esau?”
Light refreshments will be served for seudah shlishit. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call 216-382-6566 or email office@oz-cedarsinai.org.