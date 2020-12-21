Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue will host a panel discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 via Zoom.
Panelists will be: Dr. Chaya Leavitt, staff physician, division of hospital medicine at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland; Dr. Rachel Salamon, upper school science department chair at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood; and Dr. Michael Rothberg, vice chair for research, medicine institute at Cleveland Clinic.
The event is free and open to the community.
A Zoom link will be provided upon registration. To register, contact the synagogue office at 216-382-6566 or email office@oz-cedarsinai.org.