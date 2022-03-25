Oheb Zedek-Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst will host Shoshana Berenholz, fertility preservation and oncofertility navigator at the Cleveland Clinic, April 2.
The program is in recognition of Yesh Tikva’s Infertility Awareness Shabbat, an annual event organized by Yesh Tikva to raise awareness of and sensitivity towards infertility in the Jewish community, according to a news release.
She will speak at 7:30 p.m. and light refreshments will be served. Berenholz received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from New York University in 1998 and has worked in infertility treatment for the last eight years at the Cleveland Clinic.
The event is free and open to the public. The shul is at 23749 Cedar Road.
For more information, call 216-382-6566 or email office@oz-cedarsinai.org.