Ohio Rep. Janine Boyd will present updates of what is happening in the state Legislature at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 25 at the next Park Synagogue sisterhood program.
At 10 a.m., Annabelle Weiss will lead “Fun with Yiddish,” and at 11:30 Rabbi Joshua Skoff will discuss “Contemporary Views in the News” at 11:30, followed by lunch at 12:15 p.m. At 1, the history of cheesecake will be discussed.
Cost is $10 for lunch. To RSVP, call Rita Weintraub at 440-498-9712 or Bev Bedol at 216-401-9569.
The program will be held at Park Synagogue East, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike.