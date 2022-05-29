Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare is offering Faces of Grief, a six-week adult grief group to support adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one. The group will meet on Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. June 1 through July 13 at its Wooster office at 1900 Akron Road.
David Hargrave, a licensed social worker and, bereavement counseling professional with Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, will lead the adult grief group.
The series is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, email PathwaysOfHope@lifecarehospice.org or call 330-264-4899.