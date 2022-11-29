The Temple-Tifereth Israel’s Museum of Jewish Art, Religion and Culture will present “One Afternoon: Two Art Events” at 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
“A Series of Discoveries and Andy Warhol’s Jewish Icons: 10 Portraits” will be open to the public with artist Laura Roebuck giving a talk at 1:30. It will be followed by a musical program of George Gershwin “I Got Rhythm” at 3 p.m., featuring pianist Marshall Griffith, flutist Virginia Crabtree and Cantor Kathryn Wolfe Sebo. The program will review Gershwin’s contributions to American music, including performances of “Embraceable You,” “Someone To Watch Over Me,” “Rhapsody in Blue” and “An American in Paris.”
Both programs are free and open to the community.
For more information, contact Sue Koletsky at skoletsky@ttti.org or 216-831-3233, ext. 108.