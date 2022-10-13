One South Euclid will recognize its Hometown Heroes at its annual fundraiser, Mingle at Mayfield, at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Mayfield Sand Ridge Club at 1545 Sheridan Road in South Euclid. Hometown Heroes are individuals who help make South Euclid a better place to live, work and play and this year, according to a news release.
This year’s honorees are: Umberto P. Fedeli, Catherine L. Stang and Notre Dame College. Fedeli is president and CEO of The Fedeli Group. Stang, a lifelong South Euclid resident, is an educator and volunteer, who spent 31 years teaching in South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools. Notre Dame College is an anchor institution in South Euclid that has impacted the community throughout its 100 years.
Proceeds will help One South Euclid to further its mission to promote sustainable economic, social and cultural connections in the city, the release stated. Further support will come from an online auction that runs through the evening of the event.
Tickets are $65. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit onesoutheuclid.org/mingle.