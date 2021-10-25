One South Euclid will honor its inaugural class of Hometown Heroes at Mingle at the Mansion at 7 p.m. Oct. 28. The annual fundraising event will be at the Telling Mansion, home of the Museum of American Porcelain Art at 4645 Mayfield Road in South Euclid.
Richard A. Barone, Joseph and Marie Frank, Keesha McMillian, and University Suburban Health Center are this year’s Hometown Heroes
Tickets are available at OneSouthEuclid.org/mingle. Livestream options are also available on the website.
There will be an online auction and raffle leading up to and occurring during the evening of the event. To find the raffle, visit app.galabid.com/mingle.
Proceeds will help One South Euclid further its mission to promote sustainable economic, social, and cultural connections in South Euclid.