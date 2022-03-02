“Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety,” a documentary presented by Indieflix, will be shown at an Orange Schools PTA sponsored event at 7:15 p.m. March 3 at the Orange High School auditorium, 32000 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
The documentary will feature interviews with kids, teens, educators, experts, parents and a special interview with former Olympian swimmer Michael Phelps. The event will also feature guest panel with a pediatrician, an Orange school psychologist, a social worker, a school administrator and a former Orange Schools student.
Home viewing of the documentary will also be available through March 4. To register for a virtual link, visit tinyurl.com/njbb4fwk.
For more information, contact Leslie Brown at sdt1917@yahoo.com.