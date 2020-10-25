The Orange City School District communications team of Lou DeVincentis and Staci Adelman Vincent were both recognized by the Ohio School Public Relations Association.
Orange won the “Best of the Best” in photography in the state for Vincent’s fall 2019 photograph of OHS Marching Lion band member Alexander White’s perspective of band camp, entitled “eyeTunes.” This is Vincent’s seventh award for photography.
Director of Communications Lou DeVincentis was sworn-in as president of the association in June 2020 and will serve in that role for two years.
Vincent was also awarded two marks of distinction for photos entitled “Putting Our Best Foot Forward” marking the ‘kick-off’ to the 2019 MHS Olympics event and “Seeing is Believing” focusing on the Moreland Hills Elementary School
second-grade worm study. Marks of Distinction were also given to the communications team for social media: Orange schools Facebook page and special purpose publication: The Orange schools calendar “A Day in the Life.” The Orange Pride e-newsletter was awarded a mark of excellence as was the #TeamOrange 2019 Quality Profile. The awards will be presented later this month. The awards are judged by public relations and communication professionals from across the state.
DeVincentis joined the Ohio School Public Relations Association’s board of directors in 2014 and was elected by the organization’s members to serve as president for the two-year term through June 2022. The association is a statewide organization whose membership consists of school communication professionals and superintendents.