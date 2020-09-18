ORT America Ohio region’s 49th annual brunch will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The brunch will honor teachers. It will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 8 and include a video tour of the Kfar Silver Youth Village in Israel and stream the live dedication of the science center funded by donors of the Ohio region.
ORT supporters will have the opportunity to recognize someone who has impacted their life during the COVID-19 pandemic. A tribute card will be mailed to each honoree letting them know a donation was made in their honor and the pair will be listed at the event and in an ad in the Cleveland Jewish News.
For information, contact Ohio region Associate Director Alyssa Giterman at 216-464-3022 or AGiterman@ortamerica.org.