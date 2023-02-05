The Ohio State Alumni Club of Greater Cleveland will host Christopher Hoch when he presents the history of The Ohio State University’s nickname, “the best damn band in the land,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Windows on the River at 2000 Sycamore St. in Cleveland.
His presentation is called “The Ohio State University Marching Band: 145 Years of Excellence.” Tickets are $50, which covers dinner and a networking hour with the Ohio State alums.
Hoch serves as the musical director of the Scioto Valley Brass and Percussion Company and spends his time as a clinician, guest conductor, musical arranger and guest speaker.
To register, visit cleveland.alumni.osu.edu.