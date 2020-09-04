InMotion’s fourth annual “Pals In Motion” event will be held virtually, culminating on Sept. 12 on Facebook.
Anyone can join in by virtually exercising through a 5K run/walk, a 1-mile walk, yoga and tai chi. Funds raised from this event make it possible for InMotion to continue providing physical wellness, creative movement, arts, education, support and research programs to the area’s Parkinson’s community. There is no cost to participants.
A “Mad Dash With A Mask” will be held, where a staff member, volunteer, board member and client compete as they virtually exercise across the globe, collecting other participants and supporters with them as they move along.
For more information, visit palsinmotion.com.
The Cleveland Jewish News is a media sponsor of the event.