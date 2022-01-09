The City Club will host “Now More Than Ever: Family Engagement and Student Success” with Karen Mapp, Harvard Graduate School of Education senior lecturer on education, at noon Jan. 21 at The City Club of Cleveland at 850 Euclid Ave.
Mapp will discuss what has been learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and the national racial reckoning about the critical role of home-school partnerships to support student success and school improvement. She will also introduce the Dual Capacity-Building Framework for Family-School Partnerships (Version 2), which is a compass that lays out the goals and conditions necessary to chart a path toward effective family engagement efforts that are linked to student achievement and school improvement.
To purchase tickets, visit cityclub.org.
To event will also be livestreamed starting at 12:30 p.m.