Park Synagogue will host a bereavement support group for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one every Wednesday through June 28, excluding June 21, at Park Synagogue at 27500 Shaker Blvd in Pepper Pike.

Anita Minkin, who has a Ph.D. and is a licensed independent social worker, will lead the group to find support, strength, friendship and hope from each other from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

It is advised to wait at least three months after the death of a loved one before joining the group, according to a news release.

Pre-registration is required and space is limited. To register, email epetler@parksyn.org or call 216-371-2244, ext. 122.

