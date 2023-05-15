Park Synagogue will host a bereavement support group for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one every Wednesday through June 28, excluding June 21, at Park Synagogue at 27500 Shaker Blvd in Pepper Pike.
Anita Minkin, who has a Ph.D. and is a licensed independent social worker, will lead the group to find support, strength, friendship and hope from each other from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
It is advised to wait at least three months after the death of a loved one before joining the group, according to a news release.
Pre-registration is required and space is limited. To register, email epetler@parksyn.org or call 216-371-2244, ext. 122.