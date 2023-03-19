Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, and Cory United Methodist Church in Cleveland will hold an Interfaith Seder of Freedom at 1:30 p.m. March 26 at Park Synagogue at 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
The seder will highlight the shared history of Jews and African Americans being enslaved people and the importance of freedom for everyone, according to a news release. Attendees can experience readings, music and symbolic foods. The seder is free and open to everyone. Donations are appreciated. Pre-registration is required by March 20 at parksynagogue.org or by emailing Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org with names and contact information for those attending.