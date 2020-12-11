Park Synagogue will offer two virtual programs on Zoom to celebrate the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote in August 1920.
On Dec. 19, Judith Rosenbaum, CEO of the Jewish Women’s Archives in the Boston area and Park’s scholar-in-residence for women’s Shabbat 2020, will speak on “Jewish Women & the Long Fight for Women’s Votes.” Rosenbaum will speak during Park’s Shabbat services on Zoom, exploring why and how Jews pursued women’s voting rights more than 100 years ago. Shabbat services begin at 10 a.m. and Rosenbaum will speak at about 10:50.
At 2 p.m. Dec. 20, a virtual tour will be held on Zoom of “Rightfully Hers: American Women & the Vote,” a centennial exhibit at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.
Both programs are free and open to the community, but pre-registration is required by Dec. 16 to receive the Zoom links. To register for one or both programs, email Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org. For questions, contact Petler at 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
The programs are co-sponsored by Park’s three women’s groups: Neshama, sisterhood and the Women’s Rosh Chodesh group.