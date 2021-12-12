Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike will present the program “Options for Resolving the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict” at 1 p.m. Dec. 15 via Zoom.
The program features professor Meron Medzini, a retired Hebrew University professor and former communications director for many of Israel’s prime ministers, and will be speaking from Jerusalem. He will address the nature of the conflict – its historic, national, religious, psychological and economic ramifications. The discussion will also touch on key issues that must be addressed in any proposed solution: borders, Jerusalem, Arab refugees, settlements, security arrangements, water issues and more.
Pre-registration by Dec.14 is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit parksynagogue.org or contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.