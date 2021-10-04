Park Synagogue will host the program “Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Hidden Jews of Ethiopia” virtually at 1 p.m. Oct. 11.
The program features Rabbi Joshua Bennett of Temple Israel in suburban Detroit, who will share stories, images and videos from his recent trip to Africa. He will explore the history of the Ethiopian Jewish community and the roots of an African Jewish presence in the ancient Aksumite Kingdom. Following a trail of clues and historical narratives, the program will investigate the possibility that the Ark of the Covenant resides today in modern Ethiopia.
The program is free and open to the community. Pre-registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Register at parksynagogue.org or by emailing Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org.
For questions, contact Petler at 216-371-2244 ext.122.