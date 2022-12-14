Park Synagogue will host its Goffman Congregational Chanukah Dinner at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Sponsored by the Cyndi Goffman Chanukah Fund and the Wolf Religious School, the event will include services and a Chanukah dinner with latkes. Chanukah gifts will be given to children ages 12 and under. There will also be a Chanukah doughnut filling station.
The event is free and open to all congregants, but RSVPs are requested by Dec. 12 to Liz Gregory at lgregory@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 165.
For more information, visit parksynagogue.org.