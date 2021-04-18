Author Susan Kaeser will discuss her book, “Resisting Segregation: Cleveland Heights Activists Shape Their Community 1964-1976,” at 7:30 p.m. April 21 via Zoom in a program presented by Park Synagogue.
Kaeser will talk about the courage, dedication and resilience of grass-root activists that waged a fight to transform Cleveland Heights from an exclusive, all-white suburb into an inclusive, diverse community, according to a news release.
The event is free and open to the community. Pre-registration is required by April 20 to receive the Zoom link. To register, visit parksynagogue.org or contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
Park Synagogue is in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike.