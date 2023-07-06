Members of Park Synagogue and Cory United Methodist Church will host “Jammin’ in July” from 2 to 4 p.m. July 9 at Wain Pavilion at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike.
The event will be held rain or shine, and will include live music of Motown classics and ice cream treats, snacks and cookies. Non-dairy frozen treats are also available with advanced notice for those who can’t eat ice cream.
The event is free and open to all Park and Cory members and friends, but each person is asked to donate one or more non-food item to be given to a local food pantry as their admission. All items must be unopened and could be household cleaning products, feminine hygiene items, baby wipes, adult diapers in all sizes, toilet paper, toothpaste, etc.
To register, email Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or call 216-371-2244, ext. 122.