Park Synagogue and Cory United Methodist Church will hold a discussion about racism and anti-Semitism, “Real Talk: Racism & Anti-Semitism,” at 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at Park Synagogue Main’s Rosenthal Ballroom, 3300 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
The program will offer an environment where everyone can explore thoughts and feelings about racism and anti-Semitism through facilitator-led table discussion at which everyone will have an opportunity to participate. The goal is to help all participants make positive changes in the community and in themselves.
Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. for registration and refreshments. The program is free and open to the community, but RSVP’s are required by Jan. 31 to Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.
The event is sponsored by the Park-Cory Connection, a committee of Park Synagogue and Cory United Methodist Church.