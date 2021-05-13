Park Synagogue will hold its annual Mitzvah Day May 23.
Volunteers of all ages are needed to reach out to children, adults and seniors with make-at-home and donation projects. There will also be several small in-person projects, such as a cemetery cleanup, stuff a heart pillow for breast cancer patients, pack journey bags for foster children and deliver cookie trays to first responders.
Drop-off of items made at home or donations will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Park Synagogue East in the Wain Pavilion in Pepper Pike.
For more information and to register, visit parksynagogue.org or contact Ellen Petler, Park Synagogue program and volunteer director, at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.